Superlek not stressing about the giant strides Nabil Anane made since their first meeting: “I’m just going to focus”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn't focused on Nabil Anane's improvement since their first fight.

In June 2023, Anane made his ONE Championship debut against the more experienced world-class talent of Superlek.

The Algerian-Thai striker learned an important lesson that day, as the multi-time striking world champion battered him for a first-round stoppage win.

Since then, Anane has evolved tremendously, winning six consecutive fights, including three stoppages, and finding his preferred weight class of bantamweight.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, he had this to say about Anane's improvements since they first fought:

"I don’t have much things to say about Nabil’s improvement. I feel like his body is how it should be for people at bantamweight, and I don’t really think much about his improvements, I don’t think much about how I’m going to deal with that. I’m just going to focus on the fight."

The strking maestro hasn't slowed down since his Muay Thai win against Nabil Anane. He has defeated Tagir Khalilov, Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), Kongthoranee, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Meanwhile, Anane secured the biggest win of his fighting career last time out, a first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Watch his entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Superlek stripped of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane was supposed to determine the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Unfortunately, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative failed his hydration test several times for ONE 172, forcing the promotion to strip him of his world title.

As a result, 'The Kicking Machine' and Anane will fight in a non-title catchweight bout, with the latter retaining his interim strap regardless of the result.

Anane has also been awarded 30 percent of Superlek's purse.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Sunday's event features Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Masaaki Noiri, Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu, and more.

Check out the entire ONE 172 fight card below:

Fight fans can catch the entire card live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

