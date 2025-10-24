  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I will just win” - Rodtang admits he doesn’t know how he feels about beating close friend and idol Nong-O

“I will just win” - Rodtang admits he doesn’t know how he feels about beating close friend and idol Nong-O

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 24, 2025 08:21 GMT
Rodtang (L) and Nong-O (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Rodtang (L) and Nong-O (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand admits his upcoming fight at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri feels bittersweet.

Ad

On one hand, it’s an opportunity to reclaim the belt he lost on the scales. However, 'The Iron Man' must beat a person he considers a good friend to do so.

The 28-year-old megastar will duke it out with Nong-O Hama in a Thai-on-Thai showdown for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown in one of seven world title bouts on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Rodtang has been adamant over the years that he never wanted to fight Nong-O. After all, the 38-year-old striking icon has served as his role model since joining ONE Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, destiny has other plans, and both proud warriors understand their duties as professionals.

In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang revealed his conflicted emotions:

"If I win, I will just win. I guess I'll be happy when I win the championship, just like how everybody else would."
Ad

It's clear that Rodtang values his brotherhood with Nong-O, which is why he’s having trouble with the emotional complexity of this match-up.

Still, ‘The Iron Man’ knows business will come first, and the friendship will resume after the final bell.

Rodtang admires Nong-O's career longevity

With nearly 350 career fights in his resume, Nong-O has lived a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Even at 38, the Thai living legend has shown no signs of slowing down.

Ad

In fact, he's gotten even better after moving down to the flyweight Muay Thai division. Even Rodtang is admittedly astounded by Nong-O's incredible feat.

"For Nong O, since I got a contract with ONE Championship, he has always been the role model for both [fighting] and living life. The way he takes care of his body, he is the best," he told ONE.

Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on this emotional championship clash.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications