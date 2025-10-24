“I will just win” - Rodtang admits he doesn’t know how he feels about beating close friend and idol Nong-O

Former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand admits his upcoming fight at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri feels bittersweet.On one hand, it’s an opportunity to reclaim the belt he lost on the scales. However, 'The Iron Man' must beat a person he considers a good friend to do so.The 28-year-old megastar will duke it out with Nong-O Hama in a Thai-on-Thai showdown for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown in one of seven world title bouts on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Rodtang has been adamant over the years that he never wanted to fight Nong-O. After all, the 38-year-old striking icon has served as his role model since joining ONE Championship.However, destiny has other plans, and both proud warriors understand their duties as professionals.In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang revealed his conflicted emotions:&quot;If I win, I will just win. I guess I'll be happy when I win the championship, just like how everybody else would.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's clear that Rodtang values his brotherhood with Nong-O, which is why he’s having trouble with the emotional complexity of this match-up.Still, ‘The Iron Man’ knows business will come first, and the friendship will resume after the final bell.Rodtang admires Nong-O's career longevityWith nearly 350 career fights in his resume, Nong-O has lived a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Even at 38, the Thai living legend has shown no signs of slowing down.In fact, he's gotten even better after moving down to the flyweight Muay Thai division. Even Rodtang is admittedly astounded by Nong-O's incredible feat.&quot;For Nong O, since I got a contract with ONE Championship, he has always been the role model for both [fighting] and living life. The way he takes care of his body, he is the best,&quot; he told ONE. Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on this emotional championship clash.