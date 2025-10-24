  • home icon
  • "There's something deep inside" - Rodtang contemplates impending violence against iconic 'role model' Nong-O

"There's something deep inside" - Rodtang contemplates impending violence against iconic 'role model' Nong-O

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 24, 2025 06:06 GMT
Rodtang and Nong-O (from left) cross paths in a Muay Thai world title super fight. [Images: ONE Championship]
Rodtang (left) and Nong-O (right) cross paths in a Muay Thai world title superfight.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready for battle, but facing a legend he deeply respects has stirred conflicting emotions.

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 'The Iron Man' faces off against striking icon Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, the 28-year-old former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin reflected on the unique challenge of competing against a fellow Thai icon whom he considers a role model in the sport.

"Fighting another Thai fighter is another thing, especially Nong O, whom I highly respect. I might be happy or maybe not. I don't know about this one. There's something deep inside," he said.
The Jitmuangnon Gym product's words reveal the emotional complexity of facing someone who paved the way for his generation of Thai fighters.

Nong-O, the 38-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, held that title for nearly five years and established himself as one of the sport's most technical and accomplished practitioners.

Facing the emotional challenge of fighting someone he admires could be hard. However, Rodtang's fire to reclaim his 26 pounds of gold could be the difference when these two tango in an all-Thai matchup at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Nong-O predicts a fun scrap alongside Rodtang

Nong-O has similar respect for Rodtang ahead of their ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title battle at ONE 173. The Evolve MMA representative has been vocal about why his upcoming foe deserves all the praise he's been getting over the years.

The two also share a close friendship beyond the mats and often play football together.

However, Nong-O is certain that he and his fellow Thai athlete will be ready to put their friendship aside to produce fireworks for the fans in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

"I have been through so many wars. I am highly experienced. Rodtang is a famous star who has his hunger for victory. When experience is against hunger, I am sure that this fight is going to be really entertaining," Nong-O told ONE separately.

Tickets for the star-studded spectacle on Nov. 16 are available here. Fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
