Nong-O excited to face 'famous star' Rodtang at ONE 173: "This fight is going to be really entertaining"

Nong-O Hama believes his iconic all-Thai superfight alongside Rodtang Jitmuangnon will produce fireworks in Tokyo, Japan.The 38-year-old Thai legend battles 'The Iron Man' for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Their scheduled five-round scrap is one of many exciting barnburners set to take place at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shared what makes this clash an absolute must-watch come ONE 173.&quot;From my view, I have been through so many wars. I am highly experienced. Rodtang is a famous star who has his hunger for victory. When experience is against hunger, I am sure that this fight is going to be really entertaining,&quot; Nong-O said.The veteran's assessment captures the essence of the matchup perfectly. Nong-O has written his name in Muay Thai history by conquering the best of the best from different generations.Rodtang, on the other hand, has dominated almost all his opponents since joining the world's largest martial arts organization. That Thai star has cemented his status as one of the most iconic names in &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs&quot; today.The stakes couldn't be any higher for both men as they cross paths with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;Unfortunately, only one can prevail with the win. Will it be Nong-O or Rodtang who leaves the venue as the new flyweight Muay Thai king?Jonathan Haggerty shares his prediction for Rodtang vs. Nong-OIn a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty provided his take on this hotly anticipated world title tilt.The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist, who competes on the same card against Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup, shared:&quot;Ah, it's a tough one, that one. Like my dad said, Nong-O is a bigger version of Rodtang. That's what he said. He said it back when I didn't beat him. So now that Nong-O's been beaten, I just can't see him getting past Rodtang.&quot;'The General' heads into his matchup against Anane riding momentum from his three-round striking clinic against 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.Anane, meanwhile, has gone unbeaten in his past eight outings in the world's largest martial arts organization.The 21-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout captured the division's interim crown at ONE 170 in January, and he was elevated to the undisputed king of the division in June.ONE 173 features 16 compelling matchups across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.