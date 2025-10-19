“It's a tough one” - Jonathan Haggerty can’t see Nong-O beating Rodtang at ONE 173

Two-division, two-sport king and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is getting ready for his chance to become a champ-champ once again when he returns to the Circle later this year.

Haggerty is set to challenge Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

But before the Team Knowlesy Academy product sees action, he takes a look at one big fight on the card that he has a vested interest in, a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown between his former foes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty shared his thoughts on this fight and offered an early prediction.

‘The General’ said:

“Ah, it's a tough one, that one. Like my dad said, Nong-O is a bigger version of Rodtang. That’s what he said. He said it back when I didn’t beat him. So now that Nong-O’s been beaten, I just can't see him getting past Rodtang.”

Jonathan Haggerty excited for stacked ONE 173 card in Tokyo: “A masterclass of a show”

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is tracking to be ONE Championship’s biggest event in history, with seven world title fights at top billing. ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty feels honored to be counted among those competing that night.

‘The General’ told SCMP MMA:

“Yeah, it's an amazing card. ONE Championship is putting on a masterclass of a show. Obviously, I’ll be looking forward. I’ll be excited to get on that show for sure, but as of now, the show’s looking incredible.”

