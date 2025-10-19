  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It's a tough one” - Jonathan Haggerty can’t see Nong-O beating Rodtang at ONE 173

“It's a tough one” - Jonathan Haggerty can’t see Nong-O beating Rodtang at ONE 173

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 19, 2025 01:40 GMT
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship

Two-division, two-sport king and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is getting ready for his chance to become a champ-champ once again when he returns to the Circle later this year.

Ad

Haggerty is set to challenge Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

But before the Team Knowlesy Academy product sees action, he takes a look at one big fight on the card that he has a vested interest in, a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown between his former foes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty shared his thoughts on this fight and offered an early prediction.

youtube-cover
Ad

‘The General’ said:

“Ah, it's a tough one, that one. Like my dad said, Nong-O is a bigger version of Rodtang. That’s what he said. He said it back when I didn’t beat him. So now that Nong-O’s been beaten, I just can't see him getting past Rodtang.”

Jonathan Haggerty excited for stacked ONE 173 card in Tokyo: “A masterclass of a show”

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is tracking to be ONE Championship’s biggest event in history, with seven world title fights at top billing. ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty feels honored to be counted among those competing that night.

Ad

‘The General’ told SCMP MMA:

“Yeah, it's an amazing card. ONE Championship is putting on a masterclass of a show. Obviously, I’ll be looking forward. I’ll be excited to get on that show for sure, but as of now, the show’s looking incredible.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications