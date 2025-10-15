  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I want to bring him to the gym” - Rodtang wants to introduce son Zlatan to Muay Thai one day

“I want to bring him to the gym” - Rodtang wants to introduce son Zlatan to Muay Thai one day

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:23 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Former undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has entered a new arena in his life – fatherhood.

Ad

Rodtang and his wife Aida, who is also a Muay Thai fighter, recently welcomed their son Zlatan to the world, and the 28-year-old is loving his new role. ‘The Iron Man’ can be seen spending lots of time with his baby boy, bringing him to football games, and of course, the gym.

When Zlatan grows up, Rodtang plans to introduce him to the family trade.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about his son Zlatan and what he hopes for the boy when he grows up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

‘The Iron Man’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I like playing soccer. I want to bring him. I like [Muay Thai] and I want to bring him to the gym, or do whatever he is interested in to spend time together.”

Rodtang added:

“Having a child now, I understand the perspective of a father, as well as how to be present to my child. Those who really know me would know how down-to-earth I am.”
Ad

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in action at the soonest possible time and they won’t have to wait long.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon set to battle legendary Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 173

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is determined to reclaim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but he may have to go through a beloved legend of ‘the art of eight limbs’ to get it back.

Ad

Rodtang is set to face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai strap when the two face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications