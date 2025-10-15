“I want to bring him to the gym” - Rodtang wants to introduce son Zlatan to Muay Thai one day

Former undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has entered a new arena in his life – fatherhood.Rodtang and his wife Aida, who is also a Muay Thai fighter, recently welcomed their son Zlatan to the world, and the 28-year-old is loving his new role. ‘The Iron Man’ can be seen spending lots of time with his baby boy, bringing him to football games, and of course, the gym.When Zlatan grows up, Rodtang plans to introduce him to the family trade.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about his son Zlatan and what he hopes for the boy when he grows up. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Iron Man’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“I like playing soccer. I want to bring him. I like [Muay Thai] and I want to bring him to the gym, or do whatever he is interested in to spend time together.”Rodtang added:“Having a child now, I understand the perspective of a father, as well as how to be present to my child. Those who really know me would know how down-to-earth I am.”Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in action at the soonest possible time and they won’t have to wait long.Rodtang Jitmuangnon set to battle legendary Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 173‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is determined to reclaim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but he may have to go through a beloved legend of ‘the art of eight limbs’ to get it back.Rodtang is set to face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai strap when the two face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s next fight.