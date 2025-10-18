Jonathan Haggerty says defense will be key for Nong-O to beat Rodtang: “Keep his hands up and stay durable”

Jonathan Haggerty has broken down the tactical blueprint Nong-O Hama needs to follow if he wants to beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Tokyo.

Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, challenges Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the iconic Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

On the same card, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, Nong-O trades leather with Rodtang for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in an all-Thai classic that promises fireworks.

When the South China Morning Post (SCMP) caught up with the 28-year-old Englishman, Haggerty offered his tactical breakdown of the highly anticipated clash and revealed what he believes will determine the outcome.

"It's going to be a battle of the kicks versus the punches, I believe. If Nong-O can keep his hands up and stay durable throughout the fight, then he could beat Rodtang for sure. But I'm going [for] Rodtang," Jonathan Haggerty said.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist's assessment is very much accurate.

Nong-O, the 38-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, has built his reputation on technical striking excellence and devastating kicks that have troubled opponents throughout his decorated career.

Many, including multi-time world champion Liam Harrison and Hiroaki Suzuki, know the destructive power the Thai veteran packs when he throws his weapons below.

Meanwhile, Rodtang's relentless pressure and vicious combinations have made him one of the most feared brawlers in Muay Thai today.

Despite acknowledging Nong-O's path to victory, 'The General' ultimately favors Rodtang's pressure and punching power to carry him through when the two lock horns in Japan.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview with SCMP below:

Jonathan Haggerty labels ONE 173 as a "masterclass of a show"

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, can barely contain his excitement for the promotion's electric return to Japan on Nov. 16.

"It's an amazing card. ONE Championship is putting on a masterclass of a show. Obviously, I'll be looking forward. The show's looking incredible," the Londoner told SCMP in the same interview.

Haggerty's battle against Anane will be one of seven world title matchups heading to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Could 'The General' derail the Anane hype train and establish himself as a two-sport world champion in Tokyo, Japan? Let us know below!

