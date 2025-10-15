“It's an amazing card” - Jonathan Haggerty excited to perform on ONE Championship’s "masterclass of a show" at ONE 173

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty of England is beyond honored to join arguably the most stacked combat sports event of 2025.

‘The General’ will look to reclaim two-sport supremacy when he challenges Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the blockbuster ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

With several world championships on the line, plus more bouts expected to be announced, this highly-awaited card features an all-star line-up of martial artists in kickboxing, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, and submission grappling.

For Haggerty, being a part of history in the making excites him to give his absolute best. The 28-year-old striker told the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

“Yeah, it's an amazing card. ONE Championship is putting on a masterclass of a show. Obviously, I’ll be looking forward. I’ll be excited to get on that show for sure, but as of now, the show’s looking incredible.”

Haggerty defended his 26 pounds of gold at ONE 171 in February, where he rebuffed dangerous challenger, ‘Demon Blade’ Wei Rui of China.

Now, the Team Underground and Knowlesy Academy representative hopes to carry that momentum and snap Anane’s seven-fight winning streak, and reclaim his lost throne.

Watch the full interview with SCMP below:

Jonathan Haggerty doesn't mind underdog label vs. Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane is a freakish specimen, towering over the opposition with his imposing frame and immense skills in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is a problem for everybody in the division, including Jonathan Haggerty.

Still, 'The General' remains unfazed. After all, he's used to being counted out and shocking the world. The British striker told SCMP:

"I've always been written off before. When I fought Nong-O, everybody thought, no, I won’t be able to do it. When I fought Sam-A, everyone thought I wouldn't be able to do it. Maybe they'll think the same against Nabil until I do it. So let's go.”

