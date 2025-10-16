“Fire card” - Fans react to seven world title fights on massive ONE 173 card in Tokyo

ONE Championship is pulling out all the stops for its star-studded ONE 173 card in Japan, and fight fans around the world can barely contain their excitement.The spectacle, which unfolds inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, features an absolutely insane seven world title fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.The announcement, shared on ONE Championship's official Instagram account (@onechampionship), sent shockwaves through the martial arts community as fans processed the sheer magnitude of championship action set to unfold in one night.Check out the post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA user that goes by the handle @albertovitullo wrote:&quot;Fire card 🔥.&quot;Another Instagrammer, @ronyechezk, echoed ONE's caption and simply declared it as the best-ever fight card:&quot;Gonna be the greatest event of all time🔥.&quot;Meanwhile, @aimoleg could barely hold back his excitement, writing:&quot;Lineup is f**ing lit 🔥🔥🔥.&quot;@SquInt_eastwood, meanwhile, firmly believes it'll be hard to top a star-studded line-up like this.He wrote:&quot;That is insane. 🤣 good thing it's the end of the year soon because this won't be topped for a while.&quot;Another user who goes by the handle @inssaferian believes each confirmed world title fight set for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will be fireworks from start to finish:&quot;Every single one of these are going to be bangers!&quot;@Rezioofficial, like many martial arts enthusiasts out there, is still rubbing his eyes, expressing disbelief that a card like this will be entertaining fans soon.He posted:&quot;This card too good to be true. 😂 goodluck.&quot;Screenshot from ONE Championship's Instagram account @onechampionshipCheck out some of the other reactions below:Screenshot from ONE Championship's Instagram account @onechampionshipConfirmed world title fights for ONE 173The main event of ONE 173 sees reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in a world title unification matchup.Meanwhile, the co-main event of the Ariake Arena spectacle on Nov. 16 features an intriguing ONE heavyweight MMA world title rematch between reigning king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin.Before the two monsters trade leather, an all-Thai classic takes place as former divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles the legendary Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.There will also be a new ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion when Nadaka and Numsurin Chor Ketwina share the Circle in an attempt to capture the inaugural gold.Two-division king Christian Lee, meanwhile, puts his lightweight crown on the line in a sequel alongside Alibeg Rasulov.A pair of world champion vs. world champion matchups complete the scheduled five-round wars at ONE 173.ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane defends his crown against bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty. Last but not least, strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio attempts to become a double champ when he takes on Yuya Wakamatsu for the flyweight gold.With seven championship bouts scheduled, ONE 173 represents one of the most stacked cards in the promotion's history and arguably the biggest combat sports event to hit Tokyo in years.ONE 173 tickets are going fast—grab them here. Check watch.onefc.com to find out how to watch in your country.