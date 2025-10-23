  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He has always been the role model” - Rodtang says he looked up to Nong-O growing up as a fighter

“He has always been the role model” - Rodtang says he looked up to Nong-O growing up as a fighter

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 23, 2025 08:38 GMT
Rodtang (L) vs Nong-O (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Rodtang (L) vs Nong-O (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand considers Nong-O Hama as his hero.

Ad

But now, 'The Iron Man' must get past the person he looks up to the most to reclaim his lost throne.

A Thai-on-Thai superfight between these two legends will go down at ONE 173 on November 16 for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Rodtang admits he’s admired Nong-O even before he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old megastar immediately forged a bond with the legendary Thai striker over time. Their friendship blossomed outside of fighting and was even documented playing football in their spare time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

That said, it’s a bittersweet feeling for Rodtang to face someone he respects and admires so much. He told ONE Championship:

"For Nong O, since I got a contract with ONE Championship, he has always been the role model for both [fighting] and living life. The way he takes care of his body, he is the best."

Nong-O will indeed go down as one of the greatest ever in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’. His remarkable career spans nearly 350 professional fights.

Ad

Even at 38 years old, he found a second wind at flyweight and is one win away from becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

Nong-O expects highly entertaining battle with Rodtang

Rodtang has never been in a boring fight, nor does he plan on being one anytime soon.

Nong-O is cut from the same cloth and always gives the fans their money's worth.

Needless to say, these two gunslingers will blow the roof off Ariake Arena at ONE 173. The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:

Ad
"From my view, I have been through so many wars. I am highly experienced. Rodtang is a famous star who has his hunger for victory. When experience is against hunger, I am sure that this fight is going to be really entertaining".

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on this emotional title clash.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications