“He has always been the role model” - Rodtang says he looked up to Nong-O growing up as a fighter

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand considers Nong-O Hama as his hero.But now, 'The Iron Man' must get past the person he looks up to the most to reclaim his lost throne.A Thai-on-Thai superfight between these two legends will go down at ONE 173 on November 16 for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Rodtang admits he’s admired Nong-O even before he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization.The 28-year-old megastar immediately forged a bond with the legendary Thai striker over time. Their friendship blossomed outside of fighting and was even documented playing football in their spare time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat said, it’s a bittersweet feeling for Rodtang to face someone he respects and admires so much. He told ONE Championship:&quot;For Nong O, since I got a contract with ONE Championship, he has always been the role model for both [fighting] and living life. The way he takes care of his body, he is the best.&quot;Nong-O will indeed go down as one of the greatest ever in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’. His remarkable career spans nearly 350 professional fights.Even at 38 years old, he found a second wind at flyweight and is one win away from becoming a two-division ONE world champion.Nong-O expects highly entertaining battle with RodtangRodtang has never been in a boring fight, nor does he plan on being one anytime soon.Nong-O is cut from the same cloth and always gives the fans their money's worth.Needless to say, these two gunslingers will blow the roof off Ariake Arena at ONE 173. The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:&quot;From my view, I have been through so many wars. I am highly experienced. Rodtang is a famous star who has his hunger for victory. When experience is against hunger, I am sure that this fight is going to be really entertaining&quot;.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on this emotional title clash.