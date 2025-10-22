Nong-O out to prove he’s still got it at age 38 against Rodtang for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is out to defy Father Time again at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The 38-year-old legend is eager to prove a point by capturing the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the prolific Rodtang Jitmuangnon on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

At an age where most fighters have already ridden off into the sunset, Nong-O continues to add to his storied legacy.

With nearly 350 professional fights spanning decades, the Thai icon made it clear he’s far from done and has a lot more left in the tank.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O addressed why this monumental fight means more than just 26 pounds of gold:

"After such a long journey of fighting, a long, long [time]. This upcoming fight is going to show if a senior fighter can still fight at this level."

Nong-O earned a shot at two-division supremacy with his revenge unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

On the other hand, Rodtang represents the next generation of Muay Thai excellence. ‘The Iron Man’ destroyed Takeru Segawa in 80 seconds at ONE 172 last March.

Nong-O says a win over Rodtang will be the biggest of his career

Nong-O Hama's legacy is already carved in stone.

The 38-year-old has beaten some of the greatest names to ever compete in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, Nong-O didn't downplay the magnitude of defating Rodtang, who's considered the biggest Muay Thai star of this generation.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shared in the same interview:

"There are many other legendary fighters. But there's one thing that I consider if I win in this upcoming fight, is that I would be very proud of myself for being at this age, and I still have it."

