  Denis Puric not interested in facing the winner of Rodtang vs Nong-O: "I'm stepping away from there"

Denis Puric not interested in facing the winner of Rodtang vs Nong-O: “I’m stepping away from there”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 21, 2025 05:40 GMT
From left to right: Rodtang, Denis Puric, Nong-O | Image by ONE Championship
From left to right: Rodtang, Denis Puric, Nong-O | Image by ONE Championship

Don’t expect 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia to throw his hat in the ring for the winner of Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Nong-O Hama.

These two Thai superstars will vie for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on November 16.

Puric will also be competing in the same event at Tokyo's Ariake Arena against Japanese striker Takeru Segawa.

However, the 40-year-old veteran explained why he’s not particulalry interested in calling dibs for the victor.

Puric explained his stance in a South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"Well, they're fighting Muay Thai. We're fighting kickboxing. So I don't think I'm going to be up there with them in Muay Thai because, like I said, I'm stepping away from there and I'm going to focus more on the kickboxing side. But if they cross over — let's go, baby. The more the merrier."
Puric has also been a fixture in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division and even fought ‘The Iron Man’ in a close contest last year. But looks like he’s shifting his full attention to kickboxing for now.

The Team CSK affiliate knows a big win over ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ puts him in serious contention for 26 pounds of gold.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Denis Puric says he thrives in being the underdog

Denis Puric will enter enemy territory at ONE 173, where he'll face one of Japan's most beloved striking heroes.

Still, the thought of facing Takeru in front of his devoted hometown fans doesn't faze 'The Bosnian Menace'.

He told SCMP in the same interview:

“I'm used to being the underdog and in enemy territory. It's nothing new to me. I thrive in these kinds of areas. I’ll be fine.”

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
