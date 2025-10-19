  • home icon
Denis Puric says he ‘can still hang’ with young lions in Muay Thai but prefers kickboxing at this stage of career

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 19, 2025 01:34 GMT
Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship
Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship

Canadian-Bosnian kickboxing veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is 40 years old, but the ageless striker says he can still mix it up with the next generation.

That being said, he prefers to ride out his career kickboxing - a relatively less risky discipline than Muay Thai or MMA.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric says kickboxing is perfect for his age.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ stated:

“I'm more of a kickboxer myself. Muay Thai, I've fought everywhere — MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing — because I'm a fighter, I’ll fight anywhere. But considering my age, I feel like now, I should stick more with kickboxing.”

Puric added:

“I'm a better kickboxer, for sure, than a Muay Thai fighter. But also there’s a lot of these young lions in Muay Thai, they’re coming up. It’s just hard to stay on that level with them. In kickboxing, you take away the clinch and the elbows, but I can still hang.”
Needless to say, ‘The Bosnian Menace’ remains a dangerous fighter no matter the rule set. Fans won’t have to wait long to see Denis Puric back in action.

Denis Puric returns to face Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric will return to the Circle to face former K-1 Champion ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan.

The two flyweight elites will trade their best strikes at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

