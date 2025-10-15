  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “That’s been frustrating for me” - Takeru says he has failed to show fans his true quality in recent fights

“That’s been frustrating for me” - Takeru says he has failed to show fans his true quality in recent fights

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:04 GMT
Takeru Segawa - Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru Segawa - Photo by ONE Championship

Former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan says he has failed to show ONE Championship fans his true form in three fights.

Ad

The 34-year-old has gone 1-2 since joining the world’s largest martial arts promotion, losing to top flyweight strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek, while beating Burmese sensation Thant Zin via knockout.

But ‘Natural Born Krusher’ says he hasn’t proven what he can do on the global stage just yet, and he wants to finally show his true quality when he steps back into the Circle later this year.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru says his next fight will be special and urged fans to watch out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

‘Natural Born Krusher’ stated:

“I haven’t been able to win in Japan since 2021. I haven’t been able to show Japanese fans a victory, and that’s been frustrating for me. Since coming to ONE, I haven’t had consecutive wins yet. So this is definitely a fight I absolutely have to win.”

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa back in action at the soonest possible time, and they won’t have to wait very long.

Ad

Takeru Segawa booked to face dangerous veteran Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan is looking to make a statement when he faces Canadian-Bosnian bruiser ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric in his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

Takeru will take on Puric in front of his hometown crowd in Tokyo in ONE Championship’s massive ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications