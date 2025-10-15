“That’s been frustrating for me” - Takeru says he has failed to show fans his true quality in recent fights

Former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan says he has failed to show ONE Championship fans his true form in three fights.The 34-year-old has gone 1-2 since joining the world’s largest martial arts promotion, losing to top flyweight strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek, while beating Burmese sensation Thant Zin via knockout.But ‘Natural Born Krusher’ says he hasn’t proven what he can do on the global stage just yet, and he wants to finally show his true quality when he steps back into the Circle later this year.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru says his next fight will be special and urged fans to watch out. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Natural Born Krusher’ stated:“I haven’t been able to win in Japan since 2021. I haven’t been able to show Japanese fans a victory, and that’s been frustrating for me. Since coming to ONE, I haven’t had consecutive wins yet. So this is definitely a fight I absolutely have to win.”Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa back in action at the soonest possible time, and they won’t have to wait very long.Takeru Segawa booked to face dangerous veteran Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan is looking to make a statement when he faces Canadian-Bosnian bruiser ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric in his highly anticipated return to the Circle.Takeru will take on Puric in front of his hometown crowd in Tokyo in ONE Championship’s massive ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa’s next fight.