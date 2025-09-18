“I don't care who I get to fight” - Denis Puric says he is willing to face any opponent in ONE Championship to "entertain"

Canadian-Bosnian Muay Thai star ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric isn’t worried about winning world titles or making insane amounts of money. As a fighter, all he wants to do is to put on a show and entertain the fans.

It’s this very mindset that has endeared him to ONE Championship’s global fanbase.

When he steps into the Circle against ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa later this year at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, Puric will be looking to electrify the crowd, who will no doubt be rooting for their Japanese hero.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric said his main goal with every fight is to give the fans what they want:

“I don't care who I get to fight — Superlek, Rodtang, it doesn't matter. I'm here to do my job, perform. We’re fighters. At the end of the day, we're entertainers. A lot of fighters forget that. Sometimes you got to go in there and entertain, man. Stop putting pressure on yourself.”

Check out the interview below:

Needless to say, Puric will be bringing a world of pain right to Takeru’s grill, and only the best man that night will remain standing.

Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa battle for bragging rights at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is only after the best of the best in the world’s largest martial arts organization. This is why his upcoming showdown with ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa is one for the books.

The two trade leather in a three-round flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denis Puric’s next fight.

