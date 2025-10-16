  • home icon
  • “It's nothing new to me” - Denis Puric embraces underdog status against Takeru heading into opponent’s home soil

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:43 GMT
Denis Puric (L) vs Takeru (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia knows he won’t be a popular figure when he enters hostile territory against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 173.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ expects a lukewarm reception when he enters Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16 against one of the country’s most beloved athletes.

But given the battles he’s endured over the years, Puric is unfazed about facing thousands of Japanese fans hoping to see their hero deliver victory on home soil.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the deviant 40-year-old warrior explained why he doesn’t mind being the underdog:

“I'm used to being the underdog and in enemy territory. It's nothing new to me. I thrive in these kinds of areas. I’ll be fine.”

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
So far, Takeru has dropped his last two fights in Japan. ‘Natural Born Krusher’ felt short in battles against Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and, most recently, Rodtang Jitmuangnon last March.

On the other hand, Puric is also desperate to return to his winning ways. The terrain might not be ideal for the Team CSK representative, but he’ll bring his best to emerge victorious at ONE 173.

Denis Puric confident his power will overwhelm Takeru

Despite fighting in Takeru's homeland, Denis Puric enters with the utmost confidence, knowing the equalizers he possesses.

According to 'The Bosnian Menace', his devastating fight-ending power should be more than enough to cover any speed disadvantages against the Japanese striker.

He said in the same interview:

"Those little toe-stab kicks to the body. Other than that, he doesn't have the power that I have. He's fast, but I'm more explosive and powerful.”

Moreover, Puric also possesses impressive durability, which should serve him well against Takeru's signature pace and volume.

