“That's going to be the biggest issue” - Denis Puric admits he needed to work on his core to prepare for Takeru

Denis Puric learned valuable lessons from his previous outings, and he's making sure history doesn't repeat itself against Takeru Segawa.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran returns to action in a month to face the former three-division K-1 world champion in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Their showdown will be part of the star-studded ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which emanates live from Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

The striking specialist revealed he's placed special emphasis on strengthening his core during training camp after identifying a key weakness that needed addressing during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

"I started camp early this time, working on the body a lot, making sure that doesn't happen again because I feel like that's going to be the biggest issue," Denis Puric said.

The Team CSK representative brings a world-class fight IQ and dangerous striking to the matchup against the 34-year-old Japanese icon, who is desperate for redemption following his shocking 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.

Puric, too, returns to the global stage in search of a statement after failing to emerge victorious in his past three battles in ONE.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are still available here, while watch.onefc.com has viewing information for fans tuning in globally.

Watch 'The Bosnian Menace's' full interview with SCMP below:

Denis Puric vows not to 'play it safe' against Takeru in Tokyo

Fight fans are expecting an all-out war when Denis Puric and Takeru take to the Circle inside "The Land of the Rising Sun" later in November.

'The Bosnian Menace,' for his part, would do everything he can to ensure martial arts enthusiasts get exactly what they want.

"I'm not coming here to play it safe, and I know Takeru won't either. The fans will get fireworks from start to finish," Denis Puric told ONE Championship.

Will Puric get his hand raised in the Japanese capital city, or would 'Natural Born Krusher' hand him another painful defeat to return to the winner's column in front of his audience?

