“It would feel like the end” - Takeru says he absolutely cannot lose his next fight against Denis Puric at ONE 173

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa is aware that he is facing a make-or-break situation as far as his ONE Championship journey is concerned in his scheduled match next month. He is using it as motivation to come up with a solid showing and win.'The Natural Born Crusher' plunges back into action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He will battle veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing joust.Takeru is looking to have a statement victory after going 1-2 in his first three matches in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot;In an interview with ONE Championship, the Yonago City native spoke about the significance of his showdown against Puric and how losing is practically not an option for him.The 34-year-old Team Vasileus standout said:“I’ve never had two losses in a row in my career. It would feel like the end if that happened. So the pressure of not being able to lose is really heavy. But more than that, my motivation to show the Japanese fans a great win is stronger.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru battled Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a long-awaited kickboxing match in Japan in March. He, however, was humbled by 'The Iron Man', knocked out just 80 seconds into the fight.It was a defeat that he has admitted to have taken hard and something he cannot wait to redeem himself from at ONE 173.Meanwhile, out to continue to frustrate him is 40-year-old Puric, himself out to swing back to the win column after losing his last two matches.For more information and updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Takeru expecting no less than a brawl against Denis Puric at ONE 173Takeru is expecting Denis Puric to come to ONE 173 all aggressive and ready to take the fight to him. He has expressed readiness for it, sharing that he is no stranger to straight-out brawls in competition.He made this known in an interview with ONE Championship, touting fireworks come fight night with their aggressive style of fighting.Takeru said:&quot;Yes, I think that's exactly what the fight will be – an aggressive, head-on brawl.”Takeru-Puric is part of a stacked card at ONE 173, which boasts of seven confirmed world title matches. The card is led by the headlining contest between Thai superstar Superbon and hometown bet Masaaki Noiri in a unification bout for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.