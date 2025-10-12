“The perfect opponent for me” - Takeru says Denis Puric’s style plays right into his strengths

‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan is a big believer that styles make fights.Knowing that his ONE 173 opponent, Denis Puric, also loves to figure in bloodbaths just as much as he does, gives him great joy.The former three-division K-1 Champion and ‘The Bosnian Menace’ will throw down in a three-round flyweight kickboxing affair in the most stacked event in the promotion’s history, happening on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Takeru arrives desperate to avoid consecutive defeats for the first time in his storied striking career.The Japanese superstar considered retiring after his heartbreaking stoppage loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.However, the opportunity to redeem himself against a worthy adversary like Puric was too hard to pass up.The Team Vasileus frontman said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;I feel like [Puric] is the perfect opponent for me. Denis is really strong physically. He has great power and also strong mental toughness. Watching his fight with Rodtang, I thought he was a complete fighter.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a night filled with the greatest collection of martial artists on the planet, Takeru and Puric have the chance to steal the show.While aware that the Bosnian veteran will bring the fight to him, Takeru is confident that this matchup favors his technical brilliance and finishing ability.Takeru says he fixed his mistakes after Rodtang lossTakeru had to confront some uncomfortable truths after his 80-second knockout defeat at the hands of Rodtang Jitmuangnon.Instead of giving up, the Japanese warrior went back to the drawing board to fix what was missing. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Natural Born Krusher' shared:“After my last fight, I realized the parts of my game and body condition that weren't working. I couldn't move the way I used to. I've spent the last several months fixing those areas, and I feel ready now.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ONE 173 news. Check onefc.com for local broadcast information.