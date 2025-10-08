WATCH: Japanese stars at ONE 173 share thoughts on superstars competing on stacked card

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II has just recently concluded, and we are now just a little over a month away from ONE Championship’s next big blockbuster, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Japan.The event is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history, with seven world title fights scheduled for the stacked card.ONE Championship recently did some promo with the stars of the event in this short video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFeatured in the video are Japanese stars ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, former multi-time K-1 champions Yuki Yoza and ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.The trio leads a strong Japanese contingent who will see action at ONE 173 later this year.Masaaki Noiri will attempt to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with reigning king Superbon. Yoza will take on flyweight kickboxing titleholder ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek in a bantamweight contest. Takeru is set to face Canadian veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing showdown.Also on the card is a showdown for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title between ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane and Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin, a ONE flyweight MMA world title fight between champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu and strawweight titleholder ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio, and many more.Takeru Segawa looks to bounce back at ONE 173 from Rodtang lossOne of the biggest storylines at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is the comeback of celebrated kickboxing star Takeru Segawa, who lost to Rodtang Jitmuangnon earlier this year in a highly anticipated fight.Takeru is looking to bounce back with a much-needed win over Denis Puric. He told ONE:&quot;My mindset hasn't changed. Whether it's in Japan or overseas, every fight is the same. But since I haven't been able to win in Japan lately, I really want to show the fans here a victory this time.&quot;ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.