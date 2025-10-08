  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Japanese stars at ONE 173 share thoughts on superstars competing on stacked card

WATCH: Japanese stars at ONE 173 share thoughts on superstars competing on stacked card

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 08, 2025 08:36 GMT
ONE Japanese Stars - Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Japanese Stars - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II has just recently concluded, and we are now just a little over a month away from ONE Championship’s next big blockbuster, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Japan.

Ad

The event is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history, with seven world title fights scheduled for the stacked card.

ONE Championship recently did some promo with the stars of the event in this short video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Featured in the video are Japanese stars ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, former multi-time K-1 champions Yuki Yoza and ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.

The trio leads a strong Japanese contingent who will see action at ONE 173 later this year.

Masaaki Noiri will attempt to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with reigning king Superbon. Yoza will take on flyweight kickboxing titleholder ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek in a bantamweight contest. Takeru is set to face Canadian veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing showdown.

Ad

Also on the card is a showdown for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title between ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane and Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin, a ONE flyweight MMA world title fight between champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu and strawweight titleholder ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio, and many more.

Takeru Segawa looks to bounce back at ONE 173 from Rodtang loss

One of the biggest storylines at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is the comeback of celebrated kickboxing star Takeru Segawa, who lost to Rodtang Jitmuangnon earlier this year in a highly anticipated fight.

Ad

Takeru is looking to bounce back with a much-needed win over Denis Puric. He told ONE:

"My mindset hasn't changed. Whether it's in Japan or overseas, every fight is the same. But since I haven't been able to win in Japan lately, I really want to show the fans here a victory this time."

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications