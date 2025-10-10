  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “His biggest strength” - Denis Puric admits one Takeru weapon has him working on his defense

“His biggest strength” - Denis Puric admits one Takeru weapon has him working on his defense

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 10, 2025 02:07 GMT
Denis Puric (L) vs Takeru (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Denis Puric (L) vs Takeru (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is confident of victory against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 173.

Ad

However, the battle-tested Bosnian-Canadian admitted that he needs to be extra careful of ‘The Natural Born Krusher’s' signature weapon.

Takeru has a lot of strikes in his arsenal, but is best known for his world-class body shots.

From punishing body punches to low kicks, Puric knows he must protect his mid-section at all costs when they clash on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"His biggest strength in this fight against me will probably be his toe-stab kicks. As you know, I've been dropped a couple of times these last two fights with body shots. We're working on that body, making sure that doesn't happen again," Puric explained to the South China Morning Post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Puric acknowledges that body shots have been his weakness in his recent slide. The 40-year-old understands that the cerebral Takeru will see this as a vulnerability he could exploit.

The former three-division K-1 Champion is gunning for redemption after losing battles against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Japan.

Puric, on the other hand, also wants to return to the winning column and register the biggest win of his career against the hometown hero.

Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Denis Puric compares his durability to Takeru

Both Denis Puric and Takeru's chins have been questioned as of late following their most recent losses.

For 'The Bosnian Menace', it's not a matter of durability. They're simply competing at the highest levels of the sport, where a single mistake can lead to disastrous outcomes.

The 40-year-old veteran told SCMP:

"Everybody is built different. Somebody's jaw is built to last longer; some are not. You've got to know your body and train the way your body's built."

Check Sportskeeda for continued ONE 173 coverage. Head to onefc.com for viewing details in your region.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications