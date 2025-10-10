“His biggest strength” - Denis Puric admits one Takeru weapon has him working on his defense

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is confident of victory against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 173.

However, the battle-tested Bosnian-Canadian admitted that he needs to be extra careful of ‘The Natural Born Krusher’s' signature weapon.

Takeru has a lot of strikes in his arsenal, but is best known for his world-class body shots.

From punishing body punches to low kicks, Puric knows he must protect his mid-section at all costs when they clash on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

"His biggest strength in this fight against me will probably be his toe-stab kicks. As you know, I've been dropped a couple of times these last two fights with body shots. We're working on that body, making sure that doesn't happen again," Puric explained to the South China Morning Post.

Puric acknowledges that body shots have been his weakness in his recent slide. The 40-year-old understands that the cerebral Takeru will see this as a vulnerability he could exploit.

The former three-division K-1 Champion is gunning for redemption after losing battles against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Japan.

Puric, on the other hand, also wants to return to the winning column and register the biggest win of his career against the hometown hero.

Watch the full interview:

Denis Puric compares his durability to Takeru

Both Denis Puric and Takeru's chins have been questioned as of late following their most recent losses.

For 'The Bosnian Menace', it's not a matter of durability. They're simply competing at the highest levels of the sport, where a single mistake can lead to disastrous outcomes.

The 40-year-old veteran told SCMP:

"Everybody is built different. Somebody's jaw is built to last longer; some are not. You've got to know your body and train the way your body's built."

