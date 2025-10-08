“Everybody is built different” - Denis Puric talks about Takeru’s chin ahead of ONE 173 showdown

Denis Puric has a measured take on the debate surrounding Takeru Segawa's durability ahead of their highly anticipated showdown in Japan. The Bosnian-Canadian veteran will face the Japanese kickboxing icon in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Questions about Takeru's chin have circulated in combat sports circles, particularly after some struggles in his recent performances. Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Puric offered a nuanced perspective on the topic.

"Everybody is built different. Somebody's jaw is built to last longer; some are not. You've got to know your body and train the way your body's built," the 40-year-old kickboxing specialist shared.

"I feel like they do spar a little bit hard, and you never know. You never know. There's a lot that happens behind the scenes."

Denis Puric brings his cerebral IQ and devastating knockout power to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' against one of Japan's most celebrated strikers.

Takeru, a former three-division K-1 champion, has built a legendary career in his home country and now looks to return to winning ways on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Who leaves this fight with their hand raised? Let us know below.

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Takeru envisions an "aggressive" war alongside Denis Puric in Tokyo

During a previous interview with ONE Championship, 'Natural Born Krusher' was asked to share his thoughts on how he envisions this scrap to unfold inside the Ariake Arena.

In response, Takeru Segawa said he expects nothing less than fireworks in his upcoming clash against Denis Puric.

"Yes, I think that's exactly what the fight will be - an aggressive, head-on brawl," the 34-year-old said.

Denis Puric vs. Takeru is one of several intriguing matchups set for the world's largest martial arts organization's stacked return to Tokyo, Japan.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to tune in from their region.

