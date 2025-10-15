  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He doesn’t have the power that I have” - Denis Puric believes he possesses the great equalizer against Takeru at ONE 173

“He doesn’t have the power that I have” - Denis Puric believes he possesses the great equalizer against Takeru at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Modified Oct 15, 2025 08:02 GMT
Denis Puric (R) and Takeru (L) | Image by ONE Championship
Denis Puric (R) and Takeru (L) | Image by ONE Championship

As far as Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia is concerned, power will be the definitive factor in his flyweight kickboxing battle with Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

Ad

‘The Bosnian Menace’ will look to secure the biggest win of his career on the Japanese superstar’s home soil at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Puric praised Takeru’s signature lightning-fast strikes, but noted their power difference.

"Those little toe-stab kicks to the body. Other than that, he doesn't have the power that I have. He's fast, but I'm more explosive and powerful.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Puric’s grit and determination have been evident throughout his career, sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the home of martial arts.

Even at 40 years old, the battle-tested warrior’s blades remain lethal, and his killer instinct is still as potent as ever.

Puric will once again rely on his ferocious forward pressure and knockout power to counter ‘The Natural Born Krusher’s' speed and volume-heavy arsenal.

Ad

Moreover, ‘The Bosnian Menace’ understands Takeru will be on a hunt to redeem himself from a devastating 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon last March.

But Puric is also on a mission to get back on the winning track, and we’ll see which proud striker emerges victorious at ONE 173.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Denis Puric strengthening his body for Takeru clash

It's no secret that Takeru's best weapons are his stabbing kicks that crush his opponents' mid-section.

It just so happens that body shots have been Denis Puric's biggest weakness in his recent setbacks.

In the same SCMP interview, 'The Bosnian Menace' revealed the preparations he's been making to counter the Japanese star's best weapons:

"I started camp early this time, working on the body a lot, making sure that doesn't happen again because I feel like that's going to be the biggest issue."

Follow Sportskeeda for ONE 173 news. Check onefc.com for broadcast details.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications