“He doesn’t have the power that I have” - Denis Puric believes he possesses the great equalizer against Takeru at ONE 173

As far as Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia is concerned, power will be the definitive factor in his flyweight kickboxing battle with Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ will look to secure the biggest win of his career on the Japanese superstar’s home soil at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Puric praised Takeru’s signature lightning-fast strikes, but noted their power difference.

"Those little toe-stab kicks to the body. Other than that, he doesn't have the power that I have. He's fast, but I'm more explosive and powerful.”

Puric’s grit and determination have been evident throughout his career, sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the home of martial arts.

Even at 40 years old, the battle-tested warrior’s blades remain lethal, and his killer instinct is still as potent as ever.

Puric will once again rely on his ferocious forward pressure and knockout power to counter ‘The Natural Born Krusher’s' speed and volume-heavy arsenal.

Moreover, ‘The Bosnian Menace’ understands Takeru will be on a hunt to redeem himself from a devastating 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon last March.

But Puric is also on a mission to get back on the winning track, and we’ll see which proud striker emerges victorious at ONE 173.

Watch the full interview:

Denis Puric strengthening his body for Takeru clash

It's no secret that Takeru's best weapons are his stabbing kicks that crush his opponents' mid-section.

It just so happens that body shots have been Denis Puric's biggest weakness in his recent setbacks.

In the same SCMP interview, 'The Bosnian Menace' revealed the preparations he's been making to counter the Japanese star's best weapons:

"I started camp early this time, working on the body a lot, making sure that doesn't happen again because I feel like that's going to be the biggest issue."

