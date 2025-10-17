“This whole card looks crazy” - Denis Puric says ONE 173 is the best ONE Championship event ever

Veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric has been part of big fight events in the past but nothing, he said, like that one he is in for his scheduled match next month in Japan.
'The Bosnian Menace' is featured at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. He is to touch gloves against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing clash.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, in line with his scheduled match, Puric was all praises for the solid card at ONE 173, touting it as the best to date in the promotion's history for the constellation of star fighters involved in it.
The 40-year-old Team CSK standout said:
"I'm super excited. Honestly, this whole card looks crazy. I feel like this is the best card ONE Championship has ever put together. You got basically the best fighters in ONE on this card."
Check out what he had to say below:
At ONE 173, Denis Puric is looking to halt a two-fight slide. His most recent defeat came in March, where he was knocked out in the second round by Thai striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.
Like him, his opponent, Takeru, is out to get a big rebound victory after being KO'd by Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his last match in March.
ONE 173 is bannered by seven world title fights, led by the headlining unification bout between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri for the featherweight kickboxing world title.
Denis Puric eyeing to make short work of Takeru at ONE 173
For his scheduled match at ONE 173 versus Takeru, Denis Puric is eyeing to make short work of his opponent.
He made his intentions clear in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that he is approaching the contest workmanlike and confident of getting the job done.
"That's the plan, brother. Put him away early, get that bonus, and get the f**k out of there."
Denis Puric has hit a rough patch of late in his ONE journey but remains a noted force in the flyweight division.