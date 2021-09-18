"I will be lifting a world title in the middle of there" - Paddy Pimblett on fighting at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium down the line

Paddy Pimblett's passion for Liverpool is now known to most MMA fans across the globe. The proud Liverpudlian dedicated his emphatic KO victory at UFC Vegas 36 to the city of Liverpool and its people. He also paid tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Paddy Pimblett @PaddyTheBaddy My people, my city, my heart ❤️ Justice for the 97. We will never forget! My people, my city, my heart ❤️ Justice for the 97. We will never forget! https://t.co/VPsmg8tOXX

In a recent conversation with BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett said it has always been his dream to fight at the famous Anfield stadium, which is the homeground of Liverpool FC. Pimblett hopes to make his dream come true in the future. He said he's always envisioned himself competing in a title fight at a packed to the rafters Anfield stadium.

Paddy claimed he's confident about lifting the title one day in front of his beloved home crowd:

"This is where we are going to finish up. This is where we are going to fill out, lad and I know we are. In the future, we are going to have a cage in the middle of this pitch and at one July, one August, when the season's finished, we're going to have a Anfield packed outlet. Every seat filled, all the grasswood seats on and the cage in the middle, lad and I'll be lifting a world title in the middle of there. I know for a fact I will, lad. I have seen it in my future already," Paddy Pimblett said.

Watch the interview below:

Paddy Pimblett has the goods to become one of the biggest stars in the UFC

While Paddy Pimblett is certainly a hot commodity in the lightweight division right now, he has a long way to go before fighting for the title. He is just one fight old in the UFC and must rake up a few more wins before being considered a real contender.

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal #ufc #bang💥

youtu.be/bB0_xfcSgjE You look for the full package with a fighter; talent, technique, instincts, versatility, toughness, ring IQ. Then there’s the X or It factor, add that and you have a star. I like him! 👊💰⭐️ @PaddyTheBaddy Interview here on YouTube: You look for the full package with a fighter; talent, technique, instincts, versatility, toughness, ring IQ. Then there’s the X or It factor, add that and you have a star. I like him! 👊💰⭐️ @PaddyTheBaddy #ufc #bang💥

The Englishman certainly has what it takes to become a champion. Paddy Pimblett is an entertaining fighter who can talk up the big game on the microphone, and currently has a lot of hype behind him. In his UFC debut, Pimblett finished Luigi Vendramini with some impressive strikes.

If he continues to impress in his upcoming fights, Pimblett could soon become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

