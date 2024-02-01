“I will make sure that fight is sold” - Jarred Brooks on why he’s a more deserving rival to Demetrious Johnson than Adriano Moraes

Jarred Brooks was never shy in challenging the status quo.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion often goes scorched earth on anyone he felt deserved it, and one such fighter is former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian star became MMA legend Demetrious Johnson’s archrival after the pair battled for the ONE flyweight MMA world title in a dramatic three-fight series.

Brooks, however, believes he could be a better rival for Johnson than Moraes.

In an interview with FightWave, Brooks said he will do what it takes to build up as much drama if he ever gets to contend for Johnson’s ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Jarred Brooks said:

“When I'm put into a position to where, you know, you want me to sell a fight and, you know, [when] you put cameras in front of my face I will make sure that the fight is sold and I will make sure that I'm in my opponent's head and I'm gonna get a win and that's how the whole process has been this whole time.”

Johnson and Moraes had arguably the greatest trilogy, not just in ONE Championship but all of MMA.

The rivals scored a knockout win against each other in 2021 and 2022 before Johnson closed out the rivalry with a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver in May 2023.

As for Brooks, the American star will defend his ONE strawweight MMA world title against old rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Watch Brooks' entire interview below:

Jarred Brooks says beating Demetrious Johnson will give him immense recognition

Jarred Brooks firmly cemented his spot as one of the current era’s best fighters, but there’s still one match he feels will push him over the moon.

‘The Monkey God’ often expressed his admiration for Demetrious Johnson, a man considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, and he feels a victory against ‘Mighty Mouse’ could give him legendary status.

In the same interview, Brooks said:

“You know, if I go against Demetrious Johnson and I beat Demetrius Johnson even though he's past his prime, in my personal opinion, I think that really gives me the recognition that I actually need.”