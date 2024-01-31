Jarred Brooks says a main event fight between him and Demetrious Johnson will “sell the s**t out of any stadium” in America

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks believes a fight between himself and pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson would sell out any arena in the United States.

On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the Circle for a rematch with the man he took the strawweight MMA strap from in 2022, Joshua Pacio. The bout will go down as part of a loaded lineup at ONE 166 when ONE Championship makes its promotional debut in Qatar.

Though Jarred Brooks is focused on securing another win over ‘The Passion’ at Lusail Sports Arena, ‘The Monkey God’ has been angling for a champion vs. champion clash with MMA legend and current ONE flyweight MMA kingpin Demetrious Johnson.

“That's a fight that I feel like would sell the s**t out of any stadium in the U.S., Jared Brooks versus Demetrious Johnson, American versus American, exactly what ONE needs to really make that global push.” Brooks said in an interview with Fightwave.

Will we see Demetrious Johnson return for a fight with Jarred Brooks in 2024?

Demetrious Johson is undeniably one of if not the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the sport.

After setting every flyweight record in the books in North America, ‘Mighty Mouse’ moved to ONE Championship as part of a historic trade. He picked up right where he left off, winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament on his way to an iconic trilogy fight with former eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Of course, you can’t forget about Johnson’s history-making mixed-rules super-fight with Muay Thai legend Rodtang. A fight that ‘Mighty Mouse’ says is the most important victory of his career.

Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson mix it up with Jarred Brooks inside the Circle before hanging up his gloves for good?

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.