“I will never back down” – Phetjeeja vows to fire on all cylinders vs. Anissa Meksen

Muay Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja can’t wait to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a world champion, recognized on a global scale, in a major combat sports promotion. When she steps into the ring for her next fight, the Thai superstar will get the chance to finally prove her mettle.

Phetjeeja will go for gold when she takes on multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen of France and Algeria at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22.

The winner will take home the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she remains unfazed by Meksen’s lofty accolades and has no plans of surrendering to the French-Algerian firecracker.

‘The Queen’ said:

“My plan is that I will never back down. I will try to get close to her and give her some low kicks and combine that with punching and high kicks.”

If Phetjeeja can manage to defeat Meksen, she will become the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion and set up an explosive world title unification bout against the division’s ruler.

Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen look for chance to face divisional queen Janet Todd

Of course, waiting in the wings is none other than reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd.

The winner between Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen will set up a highly anticipated unification against Todd sometime in 2024, which could turn out to be one of the most-watched women’s striking fights in history.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

