"I will prove that I deserve to be fighting on that day" - Stephen Loman plans to put in career-defining performance at ONE X

Stephen Loman’s debut in ONE Championship was spectacular. He plans to follow up on that stellar display with another highlight-reel performance against Shoko Sato at ONE X.

The Team Lakay standout was recently announced as an addition to the promotion’s loaded 10-year anniversary spectacle, emanating live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

In an Instagram post uploaded by the Filipino veteran fighter earlier today, he described his chance to compete on the hotly anticipated card as a golden opportunity. The No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender plans to make the most of it.

Stephen Loman said:

“If there is [a] much better word for ‘super excited’, then that’s how I feel. ONE X is not just an event but a marked event. When you see the fight cards on the [26th], you will see big names in the world of MMA, and I’m just so honored to be given an opportunity to be a part of this monumental celebration. I will prove that I deserve to be fighting on that day. I am ready for ONE X.”

In his first outing in the Circle, the previously unranked fighter put the promotion’s 65.8kg division on alert by knocking out then No.3-ranked contender Yusup Saadulaev. Both fighters engaged in a striking battle from the opening bell, but in the end, Loman’s powerful strikes and quick movement earned him a first-round TKO.

Can Stephen Loman challenge for bantamweight gold by the end of 2022?

If the highly talented warrior can oust Sato at ONE X, his path to John Lineker’s ONE bantamweight world title could be much quicker than expected. In fact, it could very well happen before the end of the year.

However, before his first potential world title war at the Singapore-based promotion, Stephen Loman will likely have to go toe-to-toe with another man sitting above him on the table. Two potential opponents for the Filipino martial artist are the No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il and former division king Bibiano Fernandes.

There is also another outside contender who could potentially be drawn against Loman should the wushu specialist extend his winning streak to double digits against Sato next week. That athlete is none other than No.4-ranked Fabricio Andrade.

