Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is full of confidence after getting back to winning ways against Darren Till in July and has now predicted how his widely rumored UFC 254 fight against surging contender Jared Cannonier will turn out.

On a recent episode of Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker spoke at length about his potential clash against knockout artist Jared Cannonier. Robert Whittaker described Cannonier as a "bit of a monster" but also claimed that he is definitely going to slay the monster if and when the fight comes to fruition.

“Mate, he is a bit of a monster,” Whittaker said of Cannonier. “He’s tough, he’s strong, he’s resilient. He just comes forward and he just hits you with that aggression and power, and he’s kind of got that unstoppable momentum sort of thing going for him right now. But the thing is though, I’m actually pretty good at monster slaying. When I went through the division the first time, everyone was a monster. I carved through them. And I respect his skillsets, I just think I’m better. I think I have the toolset to beat him, and I’m gonna put them to the test.”

While Robert Whittaker respects Cannonier’s skillset, he believes he's got more than what it takes to put the former heavyweight and light heavyweight down in a potential clash at UFC 254. Predicting the fight, Robert Whittaker said that he thinks a fight against Cannonier won't last the full five rounds because he will knockout the latter in the second round.

“I have a feeling this one’s gonna be much quicker [than the Till fight]. We’re both gonna go out there and we’re both aggressive guys. We’re gonna take it to each other and we’re gonna see where the chips fall. But I think moving forward in the Jared Cannonier fight, I’m gonna do the same thing. I have an entire skillset at my disposal. I think I’m better than him across the board. I can take this fight wherever I want. I think I put him out and get him out at the end of round two."