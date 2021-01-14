Conor McGregor assures better performance if rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov takes place

Conor McGregor is committed to delivering a better performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov if the two lightweights ever compete again. The first bout between McGregor and Nurmagomedov resulted in a fourth-round submission win for 'The Eagle'.

McGregor is currently preparing for his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. He has landed in Abu Dabhi and will share the octagon with Poirier on January 23rd.

Speaking to John McCarthy and Josh Thompson on the WEIGHING IN podcast, McGregor stated that he will "put on a show" in a possible rematch with Nurmagomedov.

"If we get to compete again, make no mistake about it, it will be a great fight and I will put on a show... If not, it is what it is," said McGregor.

McGregor fought Nurmagomedov in October 2018 following a great deal of controversy. The Eagle confronted and slapped McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov. Following this, McGregor flew all the way from Ireland to America along with his entourage and threw a dolly at a bus in which Nurmagomedov was travelling.

The UFC announced the highly-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout for UFC 229 after 'The Notorious' cleared his legal issues. Nurmagomedov comfortably defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission and jumped out of the cage to attack the Irishman's friend and teammate Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor ... and then jumped out of the Octagon to fight some more. pic.twitter.com/jeuSjr6Fcu — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2018

Conor McGregor wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to stop "running away"

Conor McGregor added that if Khabib Nurmagomedov stops "running away", he would be keen to fight the Dagestani again. The 32-year-old Irish fighter also said that he is open to fighting Tony Ferguson as well. He also took a dig at Nurmagomedov by adding that nothing should stall a fight if it was meant to take place.

"I would be open for a Tony Ferguson bout also. If the other guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov) comes back, if he has the b***s to come back and step in, if he stops running away, we are here for that (fight) also... The fight must take place. If bouts are to happen, they must take place," said Conor McGregor.