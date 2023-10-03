“I will remember this day” - Ham Seo Hee promises to bounce back after losing world title bid against Stamp

Highly ranked atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee vowed to come back stronger after suffering a TKO loss to Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14.

Ham imagined a different night from what she experienced last Friday. She prepared herself very well to win the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title and be the top MMA fighter in her division. However, there was no way of predicting a loss after giving all that she had for three hard rounds.

This weekend, Ham took to Instagram for the first time to express her disappointment.

Translated, she said:

“Just wasn't my day. My truth has not changed. I will remember this day. I'm going back for a bit though. It's going to be nice.”

For someone who made her rise out of the woodwork, Ham Seo Hee’s visibility in the women’s division has massively increased since her fight with Stamp Fairtex.

The South Korean veteran brought her A-game and proved her striking game was just as good as Stamp’s, if not better.

After circling each other tentatively in the first round, Ham risked a straight punch in the second round that sent Stamp backwards onto the mat.

The Thai superstar miraculously survived the pressure by pulling guard. It was a dangerous moment for Stamp but she quickly recovered before the bell.

In the third, all hell let loose with Stamp initiating the aggression with a flurry of body shots. She hurt Ham upon impact, sending the South Korean down in agony.

