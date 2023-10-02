Stamp on dealing with the flu entering title match with Ham Seo Hee: “I couldn’t go 100 percent in training”

Stamp Fairtex became the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion last week by stopping Ham Seo Hee by technical knockout. It didn’t come easy, however, as in the lead-up she had a bout with the flu.

The Fairtex Training Center standout ascended to the top of the women’s atomweight MMA division by tearing down ‘Hamzzang’ with a third-round TKO in their headlining title clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Stamp was strategic in her attack against Ham Seo Hee. She landed telling hits throughout the course of the match, which eventually took a toll on the South Korean and led the Thai superstar to the win.

But unknown to many, the 25-year-old fighter struggled heading into the contest as she was unable to train fully because of the flu. She, however, said it did not affect her in making weight.

She shared this to the South China Morning Post following her victory, saying:

“So I had a flu because of the weather in Thailand, it's raining and then suddenly it’s all sunny. Many people in our training camp caught it. It really affected the training because I couldn’t go 100 percent in training.”

Stamp added:

“No, it's not connected [with the weight cut]. I already got the weight before I got sick. It just annoyed me when I coughed [a lot].”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp chalked up the title-clinching victory by landing a solid right to the midsection of Ham Seo Hee midway into the third round. She then followed it up with a barrage of knee strikes and punches that dropped her opponent to the mat. With Ham unable to defend herself, the referee saw it fit to stop the match at the 1:04 mark of the frame.

The contest was originally slated as an interim atomweight world title. It became a showdown for outright division supremacy after former world champion Angela Lee vacated her belt prior to the start of the match and announced her retirement.

With the victory, Stamp became the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. It also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

