'I will rip your head off' - Dylan Moran gives furious no-nonsense response to Jake Paul's disrespectful posts

Dylan Moran has given a furious no-nonsense response to Jake Paul's disrespectful posts, vowing to "rip his head off."

Jake Paul has been at war with the Conor McGregor's camp for several months. In his latest attempts to call out McGregor, he posted an Instagram video where he took shots at the two-time UFC champion for referring to Moran as a "phenomenally exciting" talent. Paul appeared to mock the 26-year-old by sharing a video of the Irishman's only boxing defeat to date.

"He's been boxing, going against some 'phenomenal, exciting Irish talent'," Paul said sarcastically, speaking about McGregor's assessment of Moran.

In a video shared on social media, Moran didn’t hold anything back calling the American ignorant, a disgrace and a clown.

‘’I just watched your interview. You are one thick, ignorant fool. I don’t even know what to say about you. You’re an absolute disgrace to yourself. The last two weeks we watched you online disrespecting fighters, good people asking for fights, shouting offers. This is my offer to you: I’ll come to America, today, tomorrow, or any other day. Me and you (will) go to the gym and get to the ring, dog-house rules. I will rip your head off! We’re not the same. You make videos, I fight!’’

Moran is an up-and-coming boxer from Waterford, Ireland. He has a professional record of 15 wins and 1 loss. He was brought into Conor McGregor's camp, ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Jake Paul pushing for a fight with McGregor

Jake Paul has been luring McGregor into a lucrative fight, and his latest attacks on the Irishman and his team might be one of the strategies he is using to actualize this. The YouTuber has also followed McGregor’s wife on social media.

In an expletive-laden post in December, Paul offered $50m to compete in a boxing fight with the UFC star. UFC chief Dana White subsequently criticized Paul, publicly dismissed the idea of a McGregor fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said:

"He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f****** YouTube videos."

McGregor doesn’t seem to be swayed by Jake Paul’s antics and is currently entirely focused on his fight with Dustin Poirier. The two had initially faced each other in 2014 at UFC 178, where McGregor won the contest within the first two minutes of the first round.

However, it’s yet to be seen if McGregor would be interested in fighting the 23-year-old American after Poirier.