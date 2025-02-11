“I will try to win against everyone” - Kongthoranee hints at clash with Elias Mahmoudi after masterclass win over Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is quickly making a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization, and just last weekend, he scored arguably the most significant victory of his young career.

Kongthoranee took out living legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a fierce three-round battle at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video.

The fight was closely contested, but the Sor Sommai representative pulled out the gutsy split decision victory when the scorecards were read.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference backstage, Kongthoranee talked about his next move, and when asked about a potential bout against Elias Mahmoudi, the Thai was open to it.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old said:

"Yes, I will try my best because now that I am in ONE Championship, I have this opportunity. Of course, I will try to win against everyone."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Feb. 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee won't back down from any challenge in ONE Championship: "I am ready for anyone"

Whether it's Elias Mahmoudi or the next best thing, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has no issue taking on anyone in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While he holds Nong-O Hama in high regard as an absolute legend, he is also thankful for the opportunity to fight him and add the icon's name to his resume.

He told the media:

"Yes, I have been a long-time fan of Nong-O. When I first started Muay Thai, I was already a fan of Nong-O. I’m happy that I got the victory and also happy to face a legend like Nong-O."

Kongthoranee added:

"I will leave it up to ONE Championship because I am ready for anyone."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.