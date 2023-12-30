“I will walk through him” - Welterweight contender vows to make Leon Edwards “suffer” in potential title fight

Leon Edwards is on a dream run. With a 13-fight unbeaten streak and two title defenses under his belt, the UFC welterweight champion seems unbeatable. However, a top contender is convinced he'll make light work of the Englishman.

During episode 14 of The Coach and the Casual, the No. 2 ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad argued that his resume was better than even divisional greats such as Kamaru Usman.

In a post on social media, the 35-year-old predicted how a potential fight with 'Rocky' would play out, saying:

"I [will] walk through him in 2."

In a follow-up tweet, 'Remember the Name' supported a fight fan's prediction that he would impose total domination over Edwards for the entire fight:

"Suffer he will."

Interestingly, Muhammad's original bout against Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 ended in a no-contest as an accidental eye poke in the second round prevented the former from continuing the fight.

Whether or not Belal Muhammad will dominate the reigning champion is yet to be seen, but the American sure does hold a tremendous resume.

He is on a ten-fight unbeaten streak and holds a record of 23-3 with one no-contest (NC). He boasts wins against many top contenders, including Stephen Thompson, Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, and Vicente Luque.

Fortunately, fans might not have to wait long to see if Muhammad's prediction comes true. As he was the official backup for the UFC 296 welterweight title fight, many believe 'Remember the Name' is next in line for a crack at the 170-pound strap.

Leon Edwards denies Belal Muhammad a title shot

Leon Edwards doesn't believe Belal Muhammad deserves the next crack at the welterweight title and is keen on exploring other options for his third title defense.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 296, the Englishman shrugged off narratives that his original meeting with the American ending up in an NC automatically warrants a rematch:

"There are definitely other options. I don't feel like Belal should be next. I've done it before. I've won ten fights in a row and didn't get a title shot. So what makes him different or more privileged, you know? Colby's [Covinton] skipped the line already, so let's see who is next."

