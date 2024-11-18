"I wish he wouldn’t have showed us his a*s" - Jon Jones says watching Mike Tyson fight was hard but doesn't believe Jake Paul showed any "mercy" 

On the eve of his UFC 309 heavyweight title defense, Jon Jones tuned in to witness Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring. Tyson faced Jake Paul in Dallas in an exhibition that polarized fans.

While Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic in his main event at Madison Square Garden, Tyson’s bout ended in an eight-round decision favoring Paul, leaving viewers disappointed.

Reflecting on Tyson’s performance, Jones shared mixed emotions:

“It was hard to see him so old. Roy Jones Jr kept saying it ‘man, those legs aren’t working’. It was really hard to see. He really sold it with the highlight videos of him training and his physique. I wish he wouldn’t have shown us his a**, that was a little wild. I was like ‘Mike, you didn’t have to do that’. Mike’s a freak I bet, Mike you old nasty old man. You old dirty b******, you... I respect him so much for getting in there, that was the cool part. I’m sure they compensated him very well. Also, he got to give a bunch of fans what they wanted which is just to be alive to see him compete."

While many fans questioned whether Paul showed mercy to Tyson in the later rounds, Jones had a different perspective:

“I don’t think Jake gave him mercy. I think Jake played it smart and that’s what it was. I think Jake knows that ‘you’re winning, let’s stop while you’re ahead and let’s coast and get through this fight’... Because Mike can drop anyone with just one shot, his legs weren’t working but that upper body was still moving and those punches were still swinging and I didn’t view it as Jake giving him mercy, Jake coasted through that like an intelligent fighter would.”

Mike Tyson issues statement following loss to Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has expressed no regrets about his recent loss to Jake Paul. Despite health scares and the odds against him, Tyson celebrated the experience as a personal triumph.

The event, held at AT&T Stadium, drew a massive crowd of 72,300 fans and was viewed by an estimated 60 million households globally.

Tyson shared his gratitude in a post on X, writing:

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. “

In June, Tyson endured a severe health crisis, nearly dying from an ulcer flare-up that led to vomiting blood during a flight. He underwent eight blood transfusions, lost 25 pounds, and spent weeks recovering in the hospital.

Despite the setbacks, Tyson fought to regain his health and make the match possible. Looking back on the incredible journey, he said:

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”

