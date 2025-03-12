"I won 3 out of my last 4" - Justin Gaethje issues definitive call for next lightweight title shot after UFC 313 win over Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje is determined to fight for the lightweight title following his UFC 313 win over Rafael Fiziev. In fact, he recently took to X/Twitter to call for a crack at 155-pound gold, even tagging UFC CEO Dana White in a tweet where he argued for the opportunity.

He brings up the fact that he has won three of his last four fights, with the lone blemish of his recent run coming against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Speaking of that very loss, 'The Highlight' minimized it by referring to it as an exhibition.

"I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready."

Exactly how the knockout loss to Holloway is an exhibition bout isn't explained by Gaethje, but it is likely that he is implying its nature as a BMF title fight made it an exhibition. If so, his knockout win over Dustin Poirier, which he is counting as one of his three wins, would also be an exhibition as it was also for the BMF belt.

The reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has already defended the belt four times. His fifth title defense will likely come against former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria or Gaethje, with Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira also in the mix.

Justin Gaethje has already fought for the undisputed lightweight title twice

If Justin Gaethje receives a lightweight title shot, it'll mark the third time he has fought for undisputed gold. The first time came at UFC 254 against the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who completely drowned 'The Highlight' to eventually submit him in round two.

Check out Justin Gaethje's last lightweight title loss:

He rebounded by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268 before facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 274 after 'do Bronx' missed weight and relinquished the belt. Oliveira dropped and submitted Gaethje within three minutes.

