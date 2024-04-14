"We live by the sword and we die by" - Dustin Poirier, Jon Jones, and others bow down to Max Holloway after buzzer-beating KO over Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway has just shocked the world. At UFC 300, he faced Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title in a fight many believed he was outgunned in. After all, 'The Highlight' is known for his terrifying punching power, while Holloway's best work is defined by his volume punching.

But after being on the front for five rounds and hurting Gaethje on numerous occasions, Holloway did as he always does and pointed to the ground with just 10 seconds left, inviting his foe to a final exchange. Both men bit down on their mouthpiece and swung for the fences.

Check out Max Holloway's knockout of Justin Gaethje:

Expand Tweet

Gaethje, with all the wars he's been in, could not withstand the power of a rejuvenated Holloway at 155 pounds and was flatlined at the very last second, awarding him the latest finish in UFC history. Naturally, fighters and fans on social media lost their minds over the outcome.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev hailed both men. He wrote:

"Justin is a warrior, keep your head up champ! Spectacular performance by Max, congrats!"

Dustin Poirier, who has fought both men and was recently knocked out by 'The Highlight,' praised Gaethje's warrior spirit.

"We live by the sword and we die by"

Rafael Fiziev, who previously faced 'The Highlight' was also full of praise, but for the 'BMF' belt, which has been routinely disrespected as an unnecessary title.

"You can't disrespect BMF belt after that"

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad commended 'Blessed's' own warrior spirit.

"Who the hell goes im up 4-1 and then calls center against Justin Gaethje to give him a chance? A BMF"

A collage of reactions can be seen below:

Fighter reactions to Max Holloway's knockout

Now, the Hawaiian legend will aim to recapture the UFC featherweight title, currently held by undefeated knockout artist, Ilia Topuria, who sat cage-side for the bout. Alternatively, Holloway can instead pursue a title shot at lightweight, especially if Makhachev is still champion in the next few months.

Poll : Should this KO be the Knockout of the Year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion