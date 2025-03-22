“I won’t let him do anything” - Marat Grigorian out to break Kaito Ono’s rhythm in ONE 172 barnburner

Marat Grigorian plans on shutting down Kaito Ono.

Coming off a big second-round knockout over Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92, Grigorian will look to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume when he meets Japanse striking sensation Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

ONE's biggest fight card of the year emanates from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan and will air live on global pay-per-view.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Grigorian revealed some of his game plan for this Sunday.

"Kaito is a tall guy," Grigorian said. "He uses his distance very well. When you let him do his thing, he’s very good. But I won’t let him do anything. I will bring the fire with me. It will be very exciting."

Winner in two of his last three, a solid showing from Grigorian at ONE 172 would likely put him right back into the featherweight kickboxing title picture.

Marat Grigorian reveals his secret for sustained success inside the Circle

Though 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold has eluded him so far, Marat Grigorian has quickly become a fan favorite in the world of kickboxing.

Closing in on 70 career wins, the former three-division GLORY Kickboxing champion has an impressive 80% finish rate under the ONE banner, with KOs over Ivan Kondratev, Andy Souwer, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, and Abdelali Zahidi.

Offering some insight into his sustained success for nearly two decades, Grigorian said:

"I enter every fight thinking or believing it will be the hardest fight. Whether that happens, it’s hard to tell. But, at least when I go into my fights like this, I’m prepared for the worst scenario."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

