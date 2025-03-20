Kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian shares the key to his sustained excellence over the years: “I’m prepared for the worst scenario”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and Armenian kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian has been at the top of the food chain for many years.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym representative has been competing against the world's best for his entire career, and he's still at today, even after all that he's experienced in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian talked about the secret to his longevity in his chosen discipline.

The 33-year-old veteran said:

"I enter every fight thinking or believing it will be the hardest fight. Whether that happens, it’s hard to tell. But, at least when I go into my fights like this, I’m prepared for the worst scenario."

Marat Grigorian is set to return to action this weekend when he takes on Japanese star Kaito Ono.

The two trade leather in a three-round featherweight kickboxing contest at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian not underestimating upcoming Japanese foe: "Kaito is a complete fighter"

Kaito Ono may be a tad younger than veteran Marat Grigorian, but the Armenian slugger isn't taking his upcoming foe lightly by any means.

Grigorian told ONE Championship ahead of their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 172 this weekend:

"Kaito is a complete fighter. He’s really fast. He has really good speed. He has good skills. But I don’t think he’s had that many good opponents in his career. I think I’ll be on a different level than him."

