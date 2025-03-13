“They don’t want to make the fight happen” - Marat Grigorian blasts strikers with overly-cautious fighting styles

Three-time former Glory kickboxing world champion and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia doesn't like it when opponents dilly-dally in the ring and fight timidly.

For the 33-year-old Hemmers Gym representative, he believes fighters should come to fight and give it their all in the ring from the moment the opening bell sounds.

Speaking to Masato Kobayashi on his YouTube channel, Grigorian talked about his mentality heading into fights.

The featherweight kickboxing veteran said:

"Nowadays, we have a lot of those kind of fighters who are like running away, they don’t want to make the fight happen. I understand that’s the game plan. But yeah, it is what it is."

Grigorian joined ONE Championship in December of 2020, and while he has had his fair share of highs and lows in the promotion, as well as being unable to clinch that elusive world title, the Armenian continues to soldier on in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He will look to excite crowds once again when he heads into the Circle for his next assignment, a showdown with a rising star.

Marat Grigorian draws Japanese star Kaito Ono for his next fight at ONE 172

33-year-old kickboxing veteran Marat Grigorian is set to do battle with 27-year-old Japanese phenom Kaito Ono in a three-round featherweight kickboxing tilt.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

