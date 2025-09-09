“I won’t lose to anyone” - Hyu Iwata eyes ONE Championship gold after latest win

Undefeated flyweight kickboxing sensation Hyu Iwata, of Japan, once again proved that every bit of hype surrounding him is real.At ONE Fight Night 35 last September 5, the 22-year-old striker extended his perfect record to 12-0 with a third-round stoppage over Jordan Estupinan inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Hyu showed remarkable composure and finishing ability after overcoming early adversity against the aggressive Colombian to secure his fourth consecutive victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.Estupinan took the first two rounds, relying on his trademark spinning and jumping attacks to keep the Japanese star off balance.But the Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K representative bided his time and struck when the window of opportunity presented itself.What transpired next is one of the best comeback victories of 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHyu floored Estupinan thrice in the last frame. It all started with an overhand left, followed by a spectacular jumping knee, before forcing the referee to halt the beating with a barrage of punches.After collecting a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus for taking away Estupinan's unbeaten record, Hyu understandably had all the confidence in the world during his in-ring interview. He said:&quot;I'm ready to get the ONE Championship belt. I won't lose to anyone. Thank you,&quot; he told Mitch Chilson.Hyu Iwata is due for a top 5 opponent nextThere's no denying that Hyu Iwata could be a dark-horse contender in the talent-laden 135-pound kickboxing ranks.His speed, technique, and devastating power have been on full display on the global stage, and he certainly deserves a ranked opponent next.The 22-year-old striking savant was initially set to fight fifth-ranked Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 35, but the Russian bowed out because of injury.Hyu already expressed his desire to join the star-studded ONE 173 mega event in Tokyo on November 16, and perhaps the promotion can reschedule this match-up.A tiff with fellow Japanese and no. 4-ranked Taiki Naito could be an intriguing pairing as well.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America