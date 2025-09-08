WATCH: All the behind-the-scenes drama at ONE Fight Night 35

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger was successfully held on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, churning out topnotch and drama-filled action which left fans captive from start to finish.

The latest marquee ONE Championship event saw a new world champion emerge in Austrian Stella Hemetsberger as well as American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo making a successful mixed martial arts debut.

26-year-old Hemetsberger shone in her five-round showdown for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35. The victory did not come easy but the Vienna native showed a lot of grit and determination throughout the contest and unanimously scored the nod of the judges.

Hemetsberger suffered a broken nose off a trademark right hand from Buntan in the opening round but stayed the course, even managing to drop the Filipino-American fighter and administered an eight-count twice after.

The two warriors went back-and-forth with their crisp striking in the succeeding rounds but Hemetsberger, still feeling the effects of a broken nose, held tough on her way to the victory.

ONE Fight Night 35 also was the venue for welterweight submission grappling world champion Ruotolo's MMA debut, which he successfully passed with flying colors.

The 22-year-old Atos standout defeated erstwhile streaking teen phenom Adrian Lee in their featured lightweight MMA clash, winning by submission via rear-naked choke in the second round.

Ruotolo showed a lot of confidence in his striking, silencing his doubters which second-guessed his standup game in the lead-up.

The two fighters were at each other's faces right at the onset, looking to exert their will. Both had their moments but in the second round Ruotolo caught 18-year-old Lee with a double-leg takedown and went for the choke finish from there.

ONE Championship spotlighted the impressive victories in a video uploaded on its official YouTube channel. It also also included other behind-the-scenes clips of what went down at ONE Fight Night 35.

Check out the video below:

Tye Ruotolo earns $50,000 performance bonus for impressive win in MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35

Apart from making it a successful MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35, Tye Ruotolo also received a performance bonus for his second-round submission victory over Adrian Lee.

Ruotolo was one of three fighters rewarded with a $50,000 incentive by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for stellar performances in the promotion's latest Amazon Prime Video show.

Also given a performance bonus are Hyu of Japan, who stopped Colombian Jordan Estupinan by TKO in the third round of their flyweight kickboxing bout, as well as Thai Shadow Singha Mawynn for his second-round TKO victory over French-Malian opponent Bampara Kouyate.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

