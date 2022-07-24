"I wonder if he's earned enough to financially retire" - Cris Cyborg reacts to Daniel Cormier asking Alexander Gustafsson to retire after UFC London loss

Cris Cyborg reacted to Daniel Cormier asking Alexander Gustafsson to retire after his loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

Gustafsson suffered a heartbreaking first-round knockout loss against Krylov upon his return to the light heavyweight division of the UFC. 'The Mauler' has now dropped all of his last four fights. Daniel Cormier, a former foe of the Swede, reacted to the fight. DC claimed that Gustafsson has lost his ability to take shots. He also termed 'Gus' one of the best fighters to never win the UFC title. Here's what 'DC' wrote on Twitter:

"Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title."

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took note of Cormier's comments as she replied by saying that maybe 'The Mauler' doesn't have the financial security to retire from the sport yet:

"I know he fought for the title multiple times but I have to wonder if he’s earned enough to financially retire."

Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson shared the octagon in one of the best title fights in UFC history. Hence, it's understandable that 'DC' is concerned about his former opponent.

However, Cyborg might have a good point as well. Fighter pay has been an issue in the UFC for a while. Fighters often rely heavily on their trade to earn a living and it becomes hard for them to find a different source of income outside the octagon.

Alexander Gustafsson is a bonafide UFC legend

Gustafsson is a three-time title challenger in the UFC light heavyweight division. He has been part of some of the most incredible fights in the organization's history.

His first fight against Jon Jones was an all-time classic that fans often look back on fondly. He has also produced highlight reel performances in his fights against the likes of Cormier, Glover Teixeira, and more.

Watch Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1:

That said, 'The Mauler' hasn't looked his usual self in recent years. It will be interesting to see what the legendary Swede decides about his career.

