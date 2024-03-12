“I have no words” – Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues speechless after successful title defense with son in attendance

Undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was at a loss for words after successfully retaining her divisional crown at OFN 20.

This past Friday on International Women’s Day, Rodrigues reminded the world that she’s still the woman to beat at 115 pounds. The Brazilian brawler fought a technical war against Spanish kickboxer Cristina Morales over five rounds to retain her status as the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Exhilarated by the results, Rodrigues said from inside the ring while holding her son in her arms:

“I have no words to describe. I’m very happy to be here. I never imagined to be able to fight being with my son but I did it and I’m very happy to accomplish this today.”

Rodrigues’ victory marked her second successful world title defense at atomweight and her third decision win in ONE Championship.

The last time the Brazilian fought, she moved up a weight class to challenge women’s strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell in a champion vs. champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 on short notice.

She valiantly battled it out with her taller opponent for two full rounds before succumbing to the Swedish champ via technical knockout in the third round.

Although Rodrigues felt extremely disappointed by her loss, she was more determined than ever to come out on top in her following world title defense - if not for herself, then for her two-year-old son.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues dedicates victory to “all the moms who had to start over”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is a living and breathing testament to the reality that it’s possible to have a successful career after having a baby.

The Brazilian mom-champ didn’t know what to expect when she returned to the ring for the first time after becoming a mother. All she anticipated next was a tough road ahead - physically, mentally, and spiritually.

With the help of a strong support system at the Phuket Fight Club in Thailand, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated former two-sport world champion Janet Todd in her first world title defense since becoming a mom.

The fact that she was able to pull it off again at ONE Fight Night 20 - on International Women’s Day no less - just made everything feel that more special to her and all the mom-athletes who shared the same card as her.

After the fight, Rodriguez took to Instagram to dedicate her win to all the career moms in the world who fight every day for their children and loved ones.

“This one is for all the moms who had to start over and even with all the difficulties,” she began. “We always get back on top and come back even stronger.”