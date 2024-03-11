ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wants to prove luck had nothing to do with her first win over Stamp Fairtex.

The proud mom-champ, who successfully defended her 26 pounds of gold with a five-round beatdown of Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20, made this clear in her in-ring interview.

Seeing her old rival amongst the crowd at Lumpinee Stadium, Rodrigues called her shot and invited the atomweight MMA queen to return to the striking ranks. She said:

“Stamp, I’m ready. Come back to Muay Thai. Please, I want to fight with you again.”

Given Rodrigues’ fearsome form at the moment, no doubt a rematch with the three-sport queen will garner a ton of interest. The Phuket Fight Club affiliate showed the full package in her successful title defense against the gutsy Morales, outclassing her in all aspects.

Rodrigues blasted the Spanish challenger on the clinch with her brutal closed-ranged assault. The Brazilian banger even outstruck Morales in her preferred mid-range, landing thudding shots to the body with impunity.

One thing’s for sure, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ scary assault would be a handful for anyone, perhaps even Stamp.

Reliving Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Stamp Fairtex’s all-out war in 2020

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues jumped into the lion’s den right away in her promotional debut, dueling the then atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp at ONE: A New Breed.

For five straight rounds, the pair of rampaging berserkers fearlessly pushed forward and imposed their brand of Muay Thai on the other. Stamp, however, had no answer for Rodrigues’s insane clinch work. The Thai star’s face was left all battered and bruised after the final horn.

In the end, Rodrigues ushered her reign as the new queen of the division with a majority decision victory.

Rewatch that unreal firefight, here: