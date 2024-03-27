"I work too hard to earn everything in life" - Marlon Vera expresses dismay at nobody getting arrested three weeks after home break-in 

Marlon Vera recently expressed his disappointment over the lack of arrests made three weeks after a reported break-in at his California residence.

Vera revealed the burglary occurred the night before his highly anticipated rematch against rival Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 on Mar 9. While details regarding the stolen items remain undisclosed, Vera mentioned money, watches, and important documents were taken.

In a recent interview, Vera described finding out about the break-in on the morning of his fight. Though acknowledging the bad timing, he emphasized his ability to stay focused for the match. Vera, however, did express frustration with the US justice system.

Vera claims to have provided video footage and a picture of the suspect to the police. He feels authorities have enough evidence to identify and apprehend the culprit but haven't taken proper action. This lack of progress has left Vera feeling violated and questioning his sense of security.

Taking to social media, Vera vented his frustrations:

“It’s been 3 weeks since getting my home broke in and f**k it’s a sh*tty feeling the fact that there’s no one arrested for it, the fact that what was inside the safe had big value and most important and worst the feeling of being violated my home my privacy and thinking that.”

Sean O'Malley's coach shares his alleged "bitter" interaction with Marlon Vera at UFC 299

Following his defeat at UFC 299, Marlon Vera provided his perspective on the alleged contentious interaction with Sean O'Malley's coach.

The highly anticipated bantamweight clash headlined the UFC 299 pay-per-view, with O'Malley emerging victorious. Leading up to the fight, tensions ran high between the two fighters, fueled by trash talk surrounding their previous encounter, which Vera had won.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Vera had this to say:

''After the fight, his coach came and was like, 'Oh great fight.' I mean, dude let's not be friends right now. Let's keep it real.''

Despite O'Malley's dominant performance in the rematch, animosity between the fighters persisted. O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, recounted a brief exchange with Vera in the cage after the fight, describing Vera's response as indicative of bitterness.

According to Welch, Vera's reluctance to acknowledge O'Malley's performance suggested lingering resentment:

"After the fight we always try to be as respectful as possible. I tried to shake 'Chito's' hand and just tell him, 'God, you are a warrior. Keep your head up. Keep going.' And he just shook my hand and said, 'We'll never be friends.' I think he's just bitter. You see Sean, the way he dresses, the way he acts, the way all this happens. And then you get your a** whooped by him, it's got to sting really deep."

