“I had to work hard for it” – Liam Nolan reflects on biggest sacrifice at the start of Muay Thai journey

British fighter Liam Nolan’s Muay Thai journey has entailed a lot of sacrifices from his part, particularly when he was starting. That is why now that he is in a position of success, he is not letting all he had put in go to waste.

The 26-year-old Knowles Academy athlete started in the “art of eight limbs” at a young age. He knew that to be good at it he had to work hard on his craft but had to give up certain things, including his studies, to focus on his career.

But the gamble paid off for him as by the time he hit 21 years old, he became one of the rising stars in the pro circuit and won a couple of titles.

In 2019, Liam Nolan signed with ONE Championship to take his career to an even higher level and is currently working his way up.

Speaking to onefc.com, ‘Lethal’ recalled what he had to do to reach where he is now in his Muay Thai journey, sharing:

“I have given my whole childhood life and adult life to do this. It’s the biggest opportunity I had, and I had to work hard for it. I don’t regret any of it, though, because I knew it had to be done in order to get good.”

Liam Nolan will try to further his push for a shot at the lightweight Muay Thai gold when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

There, he will take on former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand.

The showdown will be a rematch between the two, who faced off in July last year with Sinsamut winning by second-round knockout. It is also part of the nine-fight event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Liam Nolan is coming off a bounce-back win in his last fight in November 2022 over American Eddie Abasolo, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

Sinsamut, for his part, is also fresh from a victory back in July, defeating Brazilian Victor Teixeira by technical knockout in the second round. The win stopped a two-fight skid for him, which both came at the hands of Surinamese-Dutch fighter Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.