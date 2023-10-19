Liam Harrison says Liam Nolan deserves a title shot if he beats Sinsamut Klinmee in rematch: “He is definitely in the conversation”

Liam Harrison believes fellow British fighter Liam Nolan should be in line for a shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title if he beats Sinsamut Klinmee in their scheduled rematch next month.

26-year-old Nolan is to battle former world title challenger Sinsamut of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. It is part of the nine-fight event, which will happen at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with onefc.com, ‘The Hitman’ Harrison shared that a convincing victory by Liam Nolan in his upcoming fight against Sinsamut should merit a title shot since the Thai fighter set the bar for possible contenders as he had faced reigning lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel twice already.

Harrison said:

“If Liam can beat Sinsamut, I believe he’ll have earned the right for a world title shot. Sinsamut has set the benchmark to get past, so if Liam can beat him decisively, he is definitely in the conversation for the next shot.”

Liam Nolan fell to Sinsamut in their first encounter in July last year. He lost by way of knockout in the second round. But he has since bounced back, winning by unanimous decision in his next fight four months later over American Eddie Abasolo.

In the rematch, Liam Nolan has the twin goals of exacting payback while also asserting his case for a title shot against Eersel.

Sinsamut, for his part, will try to build another winning streak following his back-to-back title shot losses against Eersel. In his last fight back in July, he pummeled Brazilian Victor Teixera en route to a second-round technical knockout (referee stoppage) victory.

Meanwhile, Harrison remains on the sidelines after injuring his knee in his last fight in August 2022. But he has progressed in his rehabilitation and is looking to return to action before the year ends.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.